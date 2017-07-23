2-vehicle crash injures 7, 2 in critical condition at Lake Mead - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

2-vehicle crash injures 7, 2 in critical condition at Lake Mead Recreation Area

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
An undated photo of the entrance to Lake Mead Recreation Area (LMRA). An undated photo of the entrance to Lake Mead Recreation Area (LMRA).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A two-vehicle crash injured a total of seven people Saturday afternoon at Lake Mead Recreation Area, according to a park official. 

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the crash at 5:22 p.m. on Lakeshore Road near mile marker four including the National Park Service, Boulder City Fire Department and paramedics, the Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Mercy Air and Community Ambulance, according to public affairs officer Christie Vanover. 

Two occupants suffered critical injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. The other five people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

Lakeshore Road remains closed in both directions as of 10 p.m. 

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.

