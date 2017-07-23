Special Ed teachers from Philippines get needed resources

Future CCSD special education teachers get the help they need from the community (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5).

Seventy-two teachers from the Philippines now have the resources they need thanks to some great people in the Las Vegas community. The teachers are here to teach Special Ed for CCSD, but they did not travel to Las Vegas with many of their belongings.

St. Jude’s Women's Auxiliary, Three Square and the Filipino-American community from Christ the King came together Saturday to provide food, dishes, clothes, backpacks, school supplies, toiletries, and more for these teachers.

FOX5 talked to teachers who were overwhelmed by the kindness and the help.

“We're so thankful for all the help and for all this, we're just so thankful for the community and especially Clark County,” teacher from the Philippines Kailene Cacalda said.

The teachers all have three-year visas that can be extended another two years based on how they do. They're teaching at schools all over Clark County and tell FOX5 they can't wait to get started.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.