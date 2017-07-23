Northwest apartment fire started by workers ruled 'accidental'

Smoke rises from the roof of an apartment building after workers accidentally started a fire while sealing shingles with a torch (LVFR).

Two families were displaced after a portion of the attic on the roof of a northwest Valley apartment complex caught fire as workers used a torch for maintenance Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters responded to reports of smoke on the roof of the Willow Garden Apartments at 3034 Vegas Drive, near North Rancho Drive shortly after 2 p.m.

According to LVFR public information officer Tim Szymanski, the fire was caused by roofers who were using a torch to seal shingles when the wood inside the attic caught fire. Workers unsuccessfully attempted to put out the fire.

UPDATE: KNOCKDOWN, fire is located in attic area, confined, roof is opened up, fire is OUT, checkN for extension. No inj's Bldg evac'd PIO1 pic.twitter.com/Xa7VUhU2nv — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 22, 2017

A small space of 12 inches between the ceiling and roof of the second story apartments made the fire difficult to put out, said Szymanski.

Firefighters then tore down the ceiling of two apartment units to reach the portion of the attic that burst into flames. They prevented the fire from spreading further in the attic area and quickly extinguished the flames.

The apartments were not affected by the fire.

Fire officials ruled the cause of the fire as 'accidental.' The damages are estimated at $30,000.

The American Red Cross and the apartment complex management is assisting the occupants of the units.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.