Missing 17-year-old girl reportedly traveling to Las Vegas may be in danger

Missing Portland teen was last seen July 20, 2017 (MCMEC).

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an alert for missing 17-year-old Angelic Davis from Portland, Oregon.

Davis is reportedly traveling to Las Vegas with an unknown adult male. Authorities believe she may be in danger.

She was last seen on July 20 in her hometown.

Davis has a tattoo on her stomach and multiple piercings including her nose, navel, and ears.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 or the Portland Police Department at 1-503-823-3333.

