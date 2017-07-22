Wife and husband drown at Lake Havasu

Two people drowned Friday at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Waterways deputies responded for a woman that was pulled from the water about 3:25 p.m. Friday and brought to the Crazy Horse Docks. The woman was unconscious and not breathing.

Sheriff's dispatchers had been advised that CPR was being administered by off-duty Los Angeles county sheriff's deputies. The woman was transferred from the off-duty deputies' boat to the docks where she was pronounced dead by Lake Havasu City Fire Department personnel.

Investigations determined that a man also was missing from the same boat. A search was immediately conducted in the area. About 3:45 p.m., the man's body was located at the bottom of the lake in approximately 12 feet of water by personnel from the Lake Havasu City Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department marine units. The male was transported to the Crazy Horse Docks where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation determined the boat had been occupied by two male adults, a female adult and two young children. They had stopped their boat just west of the Crazy Horse Cove.

The woman has been identified by the sheriff's department as Esmeralda Gonzalez, 41, of Monrovia, Calif. She had jumped from the boat to go for a swim and was not wearing a life jacket. She began to panic in the water -- so her husband, Raul Gonzalez, 44, jumped in to rescue her. He also was not wearing a life jacket. Both were seen struggling in the water prior to disappearing.

Autopsy results are pending and alcohol may be a factor, according to the sheriff's department The accident remains under investigation.