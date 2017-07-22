Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing

Metro Police on Friday arrested Aaron Park, age 39, in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened about 1:35 p.m. near Flamingo and Maryland.

Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive male with a stab wound. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Officers located a possible suspect and placed him into custody.

Park faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.