4-year-old seriously injured in house fire near Desert Inn and H - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

4-year-old seriously injured in house fire near Desert Inn and Hualapai

Posted: Updated:
A four-year-old girl was injured in a house fire near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way. (Robbie Hunt/FOX5) A four-year-old girl was injured in a house fire near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way. (Robbie Hunt/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A four-year-old girl was seriously injured in a house fire near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way Friday night, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Pebblestone Circle for a garage fire. Flames spread to the two-story house, LVFR said.

The girl was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. There were no injuries to first responders.

The house is heavily damaged and the fire's cause is still unknown, according to LVFR.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.