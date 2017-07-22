4-year-old seriously injured in house fire near Desert Inn and Hualapai

A four-year-old girl was injured in a house fire near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way. (Robbie Hunt/FOX5)

A four-year-old girl was seriously injured in a house fire near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way Friday night, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Pebblestone Circle for a garage fire. Flames spread to the two-story house, LVFR said.

The girl was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. There were no injuries to first responders.

The house is heavily damaged and the fire's cause is still unknown, according to LVFR.

