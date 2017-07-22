Golden Gate plans for casino floor to nearly double in size

One of Las Vegas’ “original hotels” is planning a major expansion that will nearly double its casino in size.

In addition to expanding its casino floor with nearly 100 new slots and a 24-foot tower of televisions, the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino has plans to renovate its outdoor bar OneBar and it will add a new redesigned entry way, according to news release.

“Since opening in 1906 as Hotel Nevada, Golden Gate has played a key role in the growth and success of Downtown Las Vegas,” CEO Derek Stevens said. “We are thrilled to continue Golden Gate’s incredible narrative and evolution, while also contributing to the area’s ongoing revitalization.”

“Golden Gate survived the Prohibition era (whiskey bottles were found hidden in the walls during the hotel’s previous renovation); and was a frequent watering hole for Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin. It was home to one of Vegas’ first electric signs and the city’s first telephone,” the release noted.

Golden Gate plans to close from Aug. 20 through Aug. 25 for construction.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.