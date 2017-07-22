UFO conference touches down in Las Vegas

An out-of-this-world conference kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday.

It's the Mutual UFO Network's (MUFON) annual event, and it brings people from all over to discuss UFO stories and research. This year, the theme of the conference was "the case for a secret space program."

"We've got a number of speakers, from experimental physicists, all the way to folks claiming they've been on Mars, and we're going to talk about a lot of cases in between," MUFON Executive Director Jan Harzan said.

Attendees said they got interested in UFOs for different reason.

"Ever since I picked up my first book on the subject back in second grade, I've been interested in it," Mark Mikowski said.

"We saw a black orb just fly across our windshield," Kevin Benham said. "That pretty much got me into it."

And this weekend they're in Las Vegas for the same purpose: to listen to and learn from some of the stars in the UFO field, and for a extra-terrestrial experience only Nevada can provide.

"We went to Area 51 and we got a show last night. We had some sightings of some weird lights and stuff so it was really worth the tour," Benham said.

The conference is at the Rampart Marriott and goes through the weekend.

