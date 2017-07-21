Mayweather-McGregor tickets coming at a premium

Mayweather and McGregor squared off in a war of words to promote their Aug. 26, 2017 fight.

For months, the Mayweather – McGregor mega fight, was deemed impossible, but now it seems the only thing impossible is getting a ticket.

"It's here and you better believe I'm going to be watching it and having a good time too," Big Shot Boxing owner Mark Villalta said.

But Mark, like many, said he will be watching from his couch, not at T-Mobile Arena.

"Anyone who doesn't have money isn't going," Villalta said.

The owner and trainer of Big Shot Boxing said this is a fight for the celebrities, not the fans.

"It doesn't help the casual fan one bit. it doesn't help the fan being introduced to this."

Mayweather Promotions and Ticketmaster teamed up this week to get tickets into more fans' hands by having fans get verified. Fans who successfully registered received an email saying they would get a text Monday morning prompting them with the ability to purchase up to two tickets with prices ranging from $500 to $10,0000. That deadline came and went Thursday night.

"They say it's about the fans, but let's be real. It's about the money," boxing fan Jason Sandoval said.

Neither MGM nor Mayweather Promotions have responded with an answer or another option for fans to get tickets Monday morning.

"It's only obvious it's a money grab. It's two people at the height of their career and they're money motivated. They say it, they let it be known. It's no secret, it's a money fight," Villalta said.

"I'm more excited about the Canelo - Triple G fight, so if I'm going to pay $500, that's the fight I'm going to pay for," Sandoval said. "I'll watch it on TV, but I'm not going to pay money to go to the fight."

