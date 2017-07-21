Disabled couple 'banned' from using Segways at Trump Hotel

A husband and wife said they're unable to enjoy their vacation to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary because workers at the Trump Hotel refused to let them use their Segways inside the property. (Adam Herbets / FOX5)

A husband and wife said they're unable to enjoy their vacation to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary because workers at the Trump Hotel refused to let them use their Segways inside the property.

Dell Schanze and his wife Teresa Schanze, from Salt Lake City, both use Segways to help them get around despite disabilities. They said employees at Trump Hotel told them they had to use wheelchairs if they wanted to enter the property.

"I don't want to look disabled. I don't want to look old. I just want to go have some fun," Dell Schanze said. "Everybody looks at you as a cool person when you have a Segway."

But Dell Schanze said looking like a "cool person" isn't his number one priority. His main concern was having to get around on the Las Vegas Strip with a broken back.

"Well I have 11 vertebrates fused together. My hip is bolted on. My hands are bolted together. My neck is bolted together in two places," he said. "I fell out of a tree when I was a kid and was actually quadriplegic for a little bit ... and then a couple of motorcycle accidents later, I broke my back two more times, and so here I am!"

Teresa Schanze said her disability is temporary, but it still shouldn't matter to employees whose job it is to follow federal laws that were created to protect the disabled. The family said neither of them have had an issue anywhere in Las Vegas until checking in at Trump Hotel.

"It has nothing to do with Donald Trump. I think it's just he's got an employee that's kind of gotten power hungry," Dell Schanze said. "It's a federal law to allow people with disabilities to use mobility devices ... They're basically treating us like we're 12-year-olds on skateboards. I'm almost 50 years old!"

The family said they showed hotel workers a copy of the ADA website which lists Segways as one of the approved devices for disabled people. They also attempted to record their interactions with workers but were told to stop filming or else they will be kicked out of the building.

"They said, 'We don't care. This is a private establishment. Can't have (Segways) here,' and they just went off on us," Dell Schanze described.

The couple has since resorted to waiting on employees to bring them a wheelchair and roll them down into the lobby along with their Segways. The process has been time-consuming, forcing them to miss shows and be late for events.

FOX5 reached out to Trump Hotel representatives for an official response. They did not return any calls on Friday.

