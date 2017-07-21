Neighbor shoots and kills domestic violence suspect

A man is dead and police said a neighbor is responsible, but he wasn't arrested. It happened at the Meadow Apartments near Alta and Decatur around 10 p.m. Thursday. (FOX5)

A man is dead and police said a neighbor is responsible, but he wasn't arrested. It happened at the Meadow Apartments near Alta and Decatur around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the man who died was abusing his girlfriend, and it had been going on for a long time. Metro said that girlfriend ran from her apartment looking for help. She was bleeding from the mouth and it was clear she had been battered.

She ran to a male neighbor that she knew. Police said a security guard told officers the neighbor and the man got into a verbal fight, and the neighbor told the man not to come closer or he would shoot him. The man did not back off and the neighbor shot him once in the chest, killing him.

One of the woman's best friends, who wanted to remain anonymous, wasn't involved in all of this. But she said she’s glad the man can’t hurt her friend anymore.

“He was beating her every day, he was beating her terribly,” the friend said. “The past 72 hours she'd been there (with the friend) hiding from him, scared to death that he was gonna hurt her, take her money, and he does, he's horrible to her. He will beat her in the head till she starts having seizures, till she needs to go to the hospital herself and I told her, 'He's gonna kill you, He's gonna kill you.'”

Police did not arrest the neighbor who shot the man. Metro said it will submit the investigation to the District Attorney’s office and they will decide what charges, if any, to file.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.