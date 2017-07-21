Plane damaged 'significantly' at Henderson airport - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Plane damaged 'significantly' at Henderson airport

A plane was damaged after a maintenance worker failed to hit the breaks in Henderson. A plane was damaged after a maintenance worker failed to hit the breaks in Henderson.
A plane at Henderson Executive Airport rolled into a fence and down a rocky area, causing significant damage, an airport spokesperson said.

At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, a maintenance worker was moving a Netjet Citation X, failed to hit the brakes and didn't chock the plane with the engine on, according to Christine Crews of the Clark County Department of Aviation. 

A crane was taken to the the site to remove the plane from where it ended up. No operations were impacted, Crews said.

