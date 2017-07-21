NHP: Dump truck driver dies in single vehicle crash in Pahrump

Nevada Highway Patrol officials said a 78-year-old dump truck driver died Wednesday morning after his vehicle veered across a highway, spun around and overturned off the side of the road. The driver, identified as Pahrump resident Donovan Bockstadter, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries on the scene, according to officials.

The crash happened on Wednesday just before 6:30 a.m. when the Freightliner truck was traveling westbound on West Bell Vista Avenue, east of Spring Meadow Road in Pahrump. It is unclear what caused Bockstadter to drift across the center line and into the eastbound lanes, before crashing in the desert terrain south of the highway.

NHP reports this is the area’s 35th fatal crash resulting in 37 fatalities.