Officer-involved shooting suspect outside Kohl's identified

Las Vegas Metro Police identified the suspect of an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Metro was called at 1:52 p.m. to the 6700 block of Durango Drive, near Interstate 215.

Police said officers came to the area on a welfare check, with the caller saying there was a man hitting his head against a car door. Police found the car was reported stolen three days prior.

In the Kohl’s parking lot, the suspect, 30-year-old Guiseppe Russo, was spotted by officer Jeffrey Burr. Russo was standing next to the car, and officer Burr ordered him to go to the front of his squad car. According to Metro, Russo then ran off and Burr chased him. Burr commanded Russo to “get on the ground” and “stop,” but was ignored.

“While Russo was running, he pulled a concealed handgun from his waistband and turned it towards Officer Burr. Officer Burr then fired five rounds from his duty handgun striking Russo,” Metro said in a release.

Russo was taken to University Medical Center and went into surgery, and as of Friday, remained in critical and stable condition.

"Our officer took great care issued numerous verbal commands gave the subject multiple opportunities to comply and he failed to do so. And he pulled a firearm on a police officer. That's obviously not a good thing," LVMPD Sargent Jeff Clark said.

According to Metro, Russo had seemed distraught and a body camera recorded the situation. The car was stolen in Metro’s jurisdiction.

No officers were injured, police said.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.