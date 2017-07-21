Making art with gunpowder - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Making art with gunpowder

Las Vegas artist Keith Waggoner making gunpowder art on July 21, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) Las Vegas artist Keith Waggoner making gunpowder art on July 21, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)
Artists are ditching the traditional paintbrush and are now using gunpowder to make their artwork.

This new hobby is gaining popularity while putting a twist on the traditional painting.

It’s called gunpowder art and videos of people making it are showing up quite regularly on social media. 

Essentially, the powder is the paint, but whereas paint sticks to the canvas, the powder sits on top.

When the design is done, which could take a few hours or days depending on skill, the powder is then set on fire allowing an imprint of the design to burn into the canvas.  

Keep in mind,  it’s named gunpowder art but the chemical is smokeless propellant.  

FOX5's Mike Doria spoke to artist Keith Waggoner Friday morning.

Waggoner made a Harry Potter themed art piece.

