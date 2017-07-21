Report: O.J. Simpson's life possibly in danger

O.J. Simpson at this parole hearing on July 20, 2017. (Courtesy: Sholeh L. Moll-Masumi)

O.J. Simpson is getting added protection in a Nevada prison as his life might be in danger according to a report.

A day after the Nevada Parole Board granted Simpson's request for freedom, he has now been moved to a special housing area at the Lovelock Correctional Center according to TMZ Sports.

That same report said inmates may be looking to harm him in order to make a name for themselves.

Simpson was serving a 33-year sentence for an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2008.

After Thursday's hearing, the 70-year-old was moved out of the general population and into confined housing.

There was no specific threat against O.J. cited in the report, but that it's in the best interest of the prison to keep Simpson safe.

O.J. is expected to be released Oct. 1.

