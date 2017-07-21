Truck hauling bananas crashes, snarls traffic on I-15 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Truck hauling bananas crashes, snarls traffic on I-15

Posted: Updated:
Semi-truck crashes into center median on Interstate 15 near St. Rose on July 21, 2017. (LVACS) Semi-truck crashes into center median on Interstate 15 near St. Rose on July 21, 2017. (LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An early morning crash involving a semi-truck caused major travel delays on Interstate 15 in south Las Vegas Friday.

The truck was carrying 79,000 pounds of bananas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol, when it struck the center median at about 6 a.m. on northbound I-15 near the St. Rose Parkway exit.

Troopers had the left two lanes blocked when they were working to clear the truck from the scene and significant traffic delays were reported in the area.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but drivers were informed to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.