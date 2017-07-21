Truck hauling bananas crashes, snarls traffic on I-15

Semi-truck crashes into center median on Interstate 15 near St. Rose on July 21, 2017. (LVACS)

An early morning crash involving a semi-truck caused major travel delays on Interstate 15 in south Las Vegas Friday.

The truck was carrying 79,000 pounds of bananas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol, when it struck the center median at about 6 a.m. on northbound I-15 near the St. Rose Parkway exit.

Troopers had the left two lanes blocked when they were working to clear the truck from the scene and significant traffic delays were reported in the area.

#trafficalert I15NB at St Rose Pkwy, Semi vs center median, hauling 79K lbs. of bananas. Left lanes blocked, expect delays, tows on scene #?? pic.twitter.com/RxRfojj3pn — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 21, 2017

No injuries were reported in the crash, but drivers were informed to avoid the area.

