Data: What singles hate most about their state

Nevada apparently hates feminism and other states have multiple dislikes according to recent data released by a dating app.

Hater, an app that matches people based on what they don’t like, recently shared their findings of what people hate in each state:

Washington hates Keurig k-cups

California hates fidget spinners

New York hates times square

Colorado hates ‘NSync

Illinois hates people who bite string cheese

Florida hates workout couples

Kansas hates Seinfeld

Oklahoma hates hearing the latest gossip

They say the idea for the app stemmed from a University of Oklahoma study that says people bond over a shared negative attitude about something specific.

Click here to see a full list of their findings.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.