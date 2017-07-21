Data: What singles hate most about their state - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Data: What singles hate most about their state

Nevada apparently hates feminism and other states have multiple dislikes according to recent data released by a dating app.

Hater, an app that matches people based on what they don’t like, recently shared their findings of what people hate in each state:

  • Washington hates Keurig k-cups
  • California hates fidget spinners
  • New York hates times square
  • Colorado hates ‘NSync
  • Illinois hates people who bite string cheese
  • Florida hates workout couples
  • Kansas hates Seinfeld
  • Oklahoma hates hearing the latest gossip

They say the idea for the app stemmed from a University of Oklahoma study that says people bond over a shared negative attitude about something specific.

Click here to see a full list of their findings.

