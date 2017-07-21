Gorgeous Friday forecast for Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Gorgeous Friday forecast for Las Vegas

Friday sunrise captured by the Stratosphere camera on July 21, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5) Friday sunrise captured by the Stratosphere camera on July 21, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Drier conditions and warmer temperatures are in Friday's forecast for Southern Nevada.   

A high-pressure system will keep the Las Vegas area dry with a daytime high temperature expected of 104 degrees Friday afternoon.  

High temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend, but more monsoon rain looks to be headed our way at the beginning of next week.

