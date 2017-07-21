E-waste recycling program in Las Vegas

A Las Vegas based company is providing a recycling program that helps give a second life to old electronics while also giving back.

The Blind Center of Nevada has an e-waste recycling program where outdated electronics can be repurposed for future use.

According to the center, their team accepts computers, laptops cell phones, tablets and old tube style TVs.

The electronics will then be saved from going to the landfills and be put to good use with all the proceeds benefiting the Blind Center of Nevada.

