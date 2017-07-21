1 killed in shooting near Decatur and Alta - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 killed in shooting near Decatur and Alta

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

One person was killed in a shooting near Decatur and Alta Thursday night, Metro Police said.

Police responded to 211 Mission Laguna Lane. The victim died from the gunshot wound, and a suspect is in custody, according to Metro. 

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.