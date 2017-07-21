Body language expert weighs in on Simpson parole hearing

Millions watched O.J. Simpson closely Thursday and he showed a wide range of emotions.

During his parole hearing viewers saw Simpson angry, remorseful, and happy. Body language expert Dr. Jack Brown assessed a few of Simpson’s expressions. Brown said a common theme among his expressions was a lack of humility.

“It showed he was a little arrogant,” Brown said, referring to Simpson commonly putting his nose in the air. “It’s almost as if he knew the board members would grant him parole.”

During the hearing, Simpson put his hand on his stomach when talking about how he never pulled a gun on anyone the night of the armed robbery.

“When you go to express sincerity and you touch yourself, when its truly sincere you’re going to touch over your sternum and over your heart," Brown said. “When you touch your gut like he did, that’s more of a signal that I have anxiety about this moment.”

Dr. Brown said based on his body language, Simpson is animated, but lacks impulse control. He said he thinks Simpson was genuinely thankful when the parole board told him he would be released.

