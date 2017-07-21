Liquid nitrogen ice cream trend comes to Las Vegas valley

It may sound more like a science project, but a new business in the valley is trying out the liquid nitrogen dessert trend.

The owners of Sweetspot said it's the key to making their ice cream tasty and unique. Husband and wife team Freddy Clavel and Trish Diep said they wanted to bring liquid nitrogen ice cream to the valley after trying it in other parts of the country.

"Liquid nitrogen is -320 degrees, we inject liquid nitrogen into the ice cream base and it freezes on the spot. The ice cream is creamier, it makes it sweeter and all around better than normal ice cream," Clavel said.

Each dessert if handcrafted and made to order so customers can choose their favorite base, flavor and toppings.

"If you don't like it too sweet, if you like it creamier, however you want just let us know and we will create the masterpiece for you right in front of you,” Diep said.

Sweetspot plans to celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, July 22. The event starts at noon and the first 50 customers will get free ice cream, the owners said.

