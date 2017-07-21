Simpson's former attorney 'very pleased' with parole decision

O.J. Simpson's former attorney Ozzie Fumo said he was pleased with the results of Simpson's parole hearing. (FOX5)

Ozzie Fumo was in Clark County Regional Justice Center when he got a four-word text message: "unanimous decision for release."

The text was referring to Fumo's former client, O.J. Simpson, who was granted parole on Thursday after serving nine years in Lovelock Correctional Center for 2007 armed robbery. Fumo joined Simpson's legal team in 2012, helping Simpson with his first appearance in front of the parole board and with the former football star's appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court. Thursday's parole decision came to him as welcome news.

"I was very pleased for him," Fumo said.

Fumo is no longer Simpson's lawyer and he's a Nevada State Assemblyman. He spent Thursday in meetings at the Regional Justice Center, but Fumo's impact was felt inside the Carson City room where the parole board watched Simpson's video testimony.

During the hearing Simpson's current attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, read a letter Simpson recently wrote to Fumo.

"I had no idea he was going to read the whole thing," Fumo said.

In the letter, Simpson asked Fumo, who had recently won his seat in the Nevada Assembly, for more funding for Lovelock's education programs.

"He uses that clout, the one time he has clout in the state of Nevada, he uses that clout to obtain books and education in this prison," LaVergne told the parole board after reading through the letter.

"That was what impressed me the most," Fumo said. "Having practiced for 20 years here in Las Vegas, you get letters all the time from inmates that you've represented, and they'll say 'Can you put money on my books, send a message to a friend, help me out?' There wasn't a single request in that letter to do anything for him. That letter basically said, 'Get funding for the guys who come in here behind me.'"

The idea to introduce the letter came from a meeting between Fumo and LaVergne.

"Malcolm and I had gotten together a few times to help him prepare," Fumo explained. "We prepared like it was any other parole meeting. We don't want to rehash old cases, you don't want to rehash the jury's verdict, you definitely want to accept responsibility."

Those meetings and preparations paid off, as the board unanimously voted to grant Simpson parole. But Fumo said now Simpson has something else to get ready for.

"To acclimate back into society is sometimes very difficult," Fumo said.

He added that Simpson's transition might be easier than most because of his celebrity status and the support of his family and friends.

