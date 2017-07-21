4 detained in Heller healthcare protest

Four protesters were detained and cited after they refused to leave Sen. Dean Heller’s office location, police said Thursday.

Police were responded to the peaceful protest at the 8900 block of West Sunset. Officers found eight protesters who wanted to speak to Heller. A representative from the office talked to them, providing a statement. Afterward, four protesters refused to leave.

They were detained and cited, but not arrested, Metro said. La Firma Nevada, a consulting group for non-profits, said five people were arrested.

According to La Firma, “healthcare activists rallied” to demand that Heller vote “no” on efforts to repeal Medicare protections for about three million disabled Americans.

La Firma said Monique Harris a single mother and business owner who has a speech and physical disability due to cerebral palsy, was arrested during the protest.

"If I didn't have healthcare provided by Medicaid at key points in my life, my family would have suffered financially and both my son and I might not be here today. For this reason, I am here, to tell Senator Heller and all of the Senate why Medicaid is important and why it needs to be expanded, rather than cut,” Harris is quoted of saying in the La Firma release.

