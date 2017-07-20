O.J. hearing hits home for valley man

Come Oct., O.J. would be a free man, and Cecil Johnson said he knows what not having that freedom felt like. (FOX5)

Seventy-seven-year-old Cecil Johnson didn't know O.J. Simpson, but he watched the O.J. parole hearing like it was family business.

"He made it; you see him smiling, you know he made it, hahaha," Johnson yelled when the hearing verdict was announced.

Come Oct., O.J. would be a free man, and Johnson said he knows what not having that freedom felt like.

"I've been through that life before. I know how it is man. When you come home, you feel like kissing the ground as soon as you walk out the door man," Johnson said.

Johnson spent 12 years in prison on drug charges before he got to walk out the door and kiss the ground himself. Like O.J., Johnson also had to go in front of a parole board to ask for his freedom.

"That's a hell of a thing man. You go in front of a man, and a man is gonna tell you whether you see your family or not," he said.

Post-prison, Johnson moved from New York to Las Vegas. He is now retired and living with his family.

He said he hopes O.J. makes the most of his freedom, and focuses on his family as well.

"You know he may be even a new man now. He will probably be a model citizen, because he's never going back to jail. He learned his lesson. Nine years; that's a lot," Johnson said.

