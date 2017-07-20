OJ's parole restrictions explained

The Nevada Parole Board granted O.J. Simpson parole, so anytime on or after Oct. 1st he can become a free man. However, his freedom comes with strict restrictions.

O.J. has plans to serve his parole term in Florida with family. In order to do that, there’s a paperwork process that his attorneys already started.

However, the parole restrictions are strict in Florida and criminal defense attorney Christina Hinds said O.J. would likely be subject to those restrictions if he makes the move.

“There's an inter-state compact among all the 50 states to allow people to freely move. So what will happen is his parole will be formally transferred to Florida and they will have their own criteria,” Hinds said. “You've given up your 4th amendment right, so he will have random searches and seizures, he might potentially have a curfew. He's going to have to check in with them, he's gonna have an officer that interacts with him largely, probably on a fairly regular basis. He will have to tell them and receive permission to go out of town. I don't know if they're gonna allow him to travel internationally. They may take away his passport.”

In both Nevada and Florida, parolees are prohibited from associating with felons and gang members. They cannot own or possess weapons. They cannot use or possess drugs.

In Nevada, a person cannot drink to excess, so if O.J. were to test with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, he would be violating parole. In Florida, a person on parole cannot consume or possess any alcohol. They are also restricted from entering businesses where the primary purpose is to sell alcohol.

“No alcohol is pretty standard and it might be particularly relevant in his case because he did admit, although it doesn't appear he has a history of any alcohol abuse, he did admit that the night of the crime, that he had been drinking heavily,” Hinds said.

If O.J. violated parole in Florida he’ll be sent straight back to Nevada.

“They'll take him into custody in Florida and then the Governor of Nevada has thirty days to come get him, which they most certainly would in a high profile case like this,” Hinds said. “You can ask for the parole to be reinstated but I don't think they would in his case. So I think he's looking at serving a 33 year sentence if he screws up.”

