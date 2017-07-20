Officer involved in northwest Las Vegas shooting identified

A Las Vegas Metro police officer involved in a shooting on Tuesday has been identified.

The department said Officer Jeffrey Burr, 29, was involved in the shooting. He has been employed by the department since May 2009.

Burr was involved in an officer-involved shooting in the 6700 block of North Durango Drive, near Interstate 215.

Metro police said Burr shot at a suspect in a stolen vehicle after the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at him.

The suspect was transported to University Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Burr was not injured in the incident, police said.

Burr is assigned to the Community Policing Division out of Northwest Area Command.

He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

