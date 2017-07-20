Six-vehicle crash on I-15 near Tropicana causes delays

A six-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 caused delays on July 20, 2017. (NHPSouthernComm/Twitter)

Nevada Highway Patrol said a six-vehicle crash delayed traffic on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas Thursday.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue.

#trafficalert 15NB/Tropicana crash involving crane truck and several vehicles. Expect delays, I15 NB closed as we clear vehicles. #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/SZfOAjWsnd — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 20, 2017

NHP said several vehicles including a crane truck were involved in the crash.

Injuries were reported, but the extent was not immediately known.

Motorists should expect delays if traveling in that direction.

#avoid 15 north @ Tropicana. Injury crash involving 6 vehicles. Everyone working hard to clear lanes, left 3 now open still expect delays pic.twitter.com/d1rQ8exYgb — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 20, 2017

Further details were not immediately released.

