Six-vehicle crash on I-15 near Tropicana causes delays

Nevada Highway Patrol said a six-vehicle crash delayed traffic on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas Thursday. 

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue. 

NHP said several vehicles including a crane truck were involved in the crash. 

Injuries were reported, but the extent was not immediately known. 

Motorists should expect delays if traveling in that direction.

Further details were not immediately released. 

