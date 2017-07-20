New southwest Walmart to hire 300 workers

The Walmart logo is seen on the side of a store in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5)

Walmart is looking to hire 300 new associates for a new story in southwest Las Vegas.

The new store located off Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard will open in the fall. It is hiring both full- and part-time associates.

The company said it provides a benefits program to eligible full- and part-time employees, including health, 401(k), merchandise discounts, a stock purchase program, and life insurance. Eligible employees receive a quarterly cash bonus based on store performance.

A temporary hiring center has opened at 8645 South Rainbow Boulevard, near Wigwam Avenue, in suite 150. Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Interested applicants can also apply online here.

Walmart said most of the new associates will begin working in September to prepare the store for its grand opening.

