Coroner: Man died from drugs, heat exposure after EDC

Michael Morse died after the Electronic Daisy Carnival on June 17, 2017. (The Morse Family)

The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled the death of a 34-year-old man who died after the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as accidental.

Michael Adam Morse, of California, died from acute MDMA, also known as ecstasy and TFMPP toxicity, a drug also known as "Legal X." Environmental heat exposure was also listed as a contributing factor to his death, according to the coroner.

Coroner John Fudenberg said, "a few of the many adverse effects of the drug Ecstasy is increased body temperature and dehydration, which when combined with hot weather creates a potentially deadly situation."

Morse's body was 109 degrees at the time of his death, according to the coroner's office.

Morse was pronounced dead on June 17 at 7:41 a.m., hours after the first day of the festival ended.

