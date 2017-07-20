O.J. Simpson Hearing: 'I Vote to Grant Your Parole'

A Nevada Parole Board granted O.J. Simpson's request for freedom Thursday at a highly publicized parole hearing. The former football star and convicted felon commanded the world's attention as he asked parole officials to release him early in October, when he will have served the minimum nine years. The 70-year-old was serving a 33-year sentence for armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2008.

Simpson made headlines on the football field but the Heisman-winner became infamous after he was implicated in his ex-wife's murder in 1994. He was acquitted of all charges after a highly publicized trial.

More than 20 years later, Simpson drew the spotlight as his appearance before the Nevada Parole Board was broadcast live by every major outlet.

FOX5 was live on location with legal expert Bob Massi and reporter Cyndi Lundeberg.

OJ Simpson's lawyer and sister arriving at Lovelock @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/e4Cd2FpNeO — Cyndi Lundeberg (@cyndilundeberg) July 20, 2017

Stay with FOX5 for continued updates.

Here's a look inside the parole hearing. Inside will be OJ, his lawyer, sister, daughter, Tom Scotto and Bruce Frumong. pic.twitter.com/nTKtRRXJhx — Cyndi Lundeberg (@cyndilundeberg) July 20, 2017

Bruce Frumong, the man OJ robbed arriving. He's expected to give a statement asking for OJ's release. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/ROm3dYfRPh — Cyndi Lundeberg (@cyndilundeberg) July 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.