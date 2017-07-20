O.J. Simpson Hearing: 'I Vote to Grant Your Parole' - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

O.J. Simpson Hearing: 'I Vote to Grant Your Parole'

Posted: Updated:
Photo by: Jason Bean Photo by: Jason Bean
LOVELOCK, NV (FOX5/AP) -

A Nevada Parole Board granted O.J. Simpson's request for freedom Thursday at a highly publicized parole hearing. The former football star and convicted felon commanded the world's attention as he asked parole officials to release him early in October, when he will have served the minimum nine years. The 70-year-old was serving a 33-year sentence for armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2008. 

Simpson made headlines on the football field but the Heisman-winner became infamous after he was implicated in his ex-wife's murder in 1994. He was acquitted of all charges after a highly publicized trial.

More than 20 years later, Simpson drew the spotlight as his appearance before the Nevada Parole Board was broadcast live by every major outlet.

FOX5 was live on location with legal expert Bob Massi and reporter Cyndi Lundeberg.

Stay with FOX5 for continued updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.