Sports memorabilia stores hope to cash in on O.J. Simpson hype

With his parole hearing set for Thursday morning, O.J. Simpson is back in the spotlight and that could mean a new interest in O.J. collectors' items.

Collectors are willing to pay big bucks for a piece of history from anyone as infamous as O.J. Simpson.

The Memorabilia.Expert showroom in Las Vegas has been selling everything from jerseys to footballs that O.J. signed.

The shop also has a mini helmet that OJ signed when he was first in prison in LA back in 1995.

"Something as historic as O.J. Simpson with his trial and of course this happening in Las Vegas, of course it's going to give it more publicity more marketing value. And collectors like to buy something that is in a historic moment that has controversy," Keita of Memorabilia.Expert said.

Simpson is both a Heisman trophy winner and a Hall of Famer. Experts said collectors want a piece of his sports glory, and because he is so well known, collectors will pay more to have an item that will get a lot of attention.

