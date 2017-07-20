Miracle Mile Shops shooting suspect planned Mexico escape

Jonathan Ozuna was arrested for shooting two security guards at the Miracle Mile Shops parking garage. (LVMPD)

A shooting suspect from the Miracle Miles Shops parking garage had planned to flee to Mexico, according to a police source.

Jonathan Ozuna, 34, was booked on two counts of attempted murder, burglary with a firearm, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and conspiracy to commit burglary.

According to Officer Mike Rodriguez, of Las Vegas Metro police, a robbery took place at 7 p.m. at the Sunglass Hut inside the Miracle Mile Shops. Two suspects allegedly stole sunglasses from the shop.

At 7:46 p.m., security guards who were investigating the incident before police arrived spotted the suspects and chased them, Rodriguez said. The sunglasses were later found to be valued at $2,000. One of the suspects dropped an H&M bag, among others during the chase, police said.

As the suspects were trying to leave, one of them fired two to four gunshots at the security guards in the third floor of a parking garage. One guard was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the neck. Both were taken to Sunrise Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the scene and one got in pickup truck, according to the police report. Several surveillance cameras recorded the suspects before and after the shooting. Several "secret witnesses and anonymous citizen sources" helped police identify Ozuna as the shooter.

Jaime Gonzalez, 25, contacted Metro Police through his attorney and "arranged for his surrender," police said.

Jonathan Ozuna, was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 6400 block of West Lake Mead during a "high risk" traffic stop.

Gonzalez faces charges of burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy to both commit burglary and grand larceny. Metro said Gonzalez was pressured by the capture of Ozuna.

Stolen merchandise was also found from Billabong and Aldo, police said. Two .38 caliber shell casings were found in the parking lot. A .38 caliber Smith and Wesson Revolver with the same ammunition was later recovered. Police said Ozuna and others had plans to sell the glasses, along with a gun and shirts.

Ozuna is a convicted felon in Nevada for amphetamine sales, attempted grand larceny and attempt to carry a concealed deadly weapon through the past eight years.

A representative for the Miracle Mile Shops released a statement stating, "At this time we can confirm the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred inside the parking garage at Miracle Mile Shops. There were no serious injuries. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials.”

