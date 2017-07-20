Police investigate North Las Vegas shooting behind Craig Ranch R - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police investigate North Las Vegas shooting behind Craig Ranch Regional Park

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
North Las Vegas police investigate a shooting July 19, 2017 (FOX5). North Las Vegas police investigate a shooting July 19, 2017 (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday evening. 

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 700 block West Lone Mountain Road near Camino Al Norte at 7 p.m. A male victim suffering from multiple upper body gunshot wounds was located at the scene, according to NLV public information officer Gary Nellis. 

The man was transported to University Medical Center where he remains in stable condition. 

Citing the preliminary investigation, a altercation between the victim and the suspect led to the shooting.

Police have yet to detain the suspected shooter. 

