Police investigate North Las Vegas shooting behind Craig Ranch Regional Park

The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
Just 18 days old when she died, Mariana had spent her last week at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital in Iowa City, suffering from severe medical complications.More >
Just 18 days old when she died, Mariana had spent her last week at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital in Iowa City, suffering from severe medical complications.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
It's a social media game that can be deadly. It's called the 'Blue Whale Challenge'. Some parents have said that it led to their child's death. Now, school officials in Massachusetts are getting the message to parents to be on the lookout.More >
It's a social media game that can be deadly. It's called the 'Blue Whale Challenge'. Some parents have said that it led to their child's death. Now, school officials in Massachusetts are getting the message to parents to be on the lookout.More >
An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >
An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >
Medical examiners ruled the death of a teenage barricade suspect from Las Vegas as a suicide.More >
Medical examiners ruled the death of a teenage barricade suspect from Las Vegas as a suicide.More >
Sandpiper Apartments has three pools, two tanning beds and no running water.More >
Sandpiper Apartments has three pools, two tanning beds and no running water.More >