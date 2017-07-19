Flights delayed as heavy rains spatter Las Vegas

The City of Las Vegas is much more than bright lights and casinos, especially when the rain comes in.

Multiple flights from McCarran International Airport were delayed, some were canceled and at least 20 flights were diverted to other airports before noon Wednesday.

"When we have the heavy weather, the heavy cloud cover, anything that reduces visibility, it has a huge impact on airline operations," Christine Crews, the McCarran Airport public information officer said.

Crews also said that when lightning strikes within five miles of the airport, fueling stops.

"We understand everyone wants to get where they want to go," she said. "We want you to be there too, we all have important things going on, but number one always is safety."

Airport officials said airline travel is like a finely choreographed dance, and if one person is out of step, then others will be too.

"(That's) because if a flight doesn't land here, the airplane won't be here to take on the next group of people to wherever they want to go."

For some, the weather put a damper on their trip.

"I wasn't expecting a very wet area here," Max Aghaer, a tourist visiting from Australia said. "I received a message for flooding emergency."

For others like the group flying in from Baltimore, it added to the adventure.

"We went to the Phoenix airport," Jarred Ferrens, visiting Las Vegas from Baltimore said. "We walked around there. (My friend and I) raced on the walk ways."

Their plane actually came to Vegas, at first.

"I only knew it started getting real when he started doing circles in the middle of the air for like 20-30 minutes," Andre Lee, visiting Las Vegas, said. "Then I was like, 'Alright, I've gotta start asking questions.'"

Lee and Ferrens said the plane almost ran out of fuel waiting to get landing clearance, so it headed to Phoenix to refuel and came back.

"I was a little upset because I was hungry and excited to get here for a certain meal," Regina Warren, also visiting Las Vegas said.

After landing, the group of friends said they were just happy to be on the ground.

"We're here now so that's all that matters." Keleena Merritt, visiting Las Vegas from Baltimore said.

Airport officials said when weather changes during travel times, travelers should always keep up to date with the airline for cancellations and delays.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.