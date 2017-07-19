O.J. Simpson could have a good chance at parole when he asks officials this week to let him out of a Nevada prison after serving more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia.

The 2008 OJ Simpson trial was one of the biggest cases to ever hit Las Vegas, but if you ask the lead prosecutor on it, it was just another case.

The 2008 OJ Simpson trial was one of the biggest cases to ever hit Las Vegas, but to the lead prosecutor on it, it was just another case.

In this edition of Inside the Law, Bob Massi discusses the O.J. Simpson parole hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The man who made a secret recording of O.J. Simpson during the 2007 robbery gives his take on the case.

Secret recorder of O.J. crime gives his take on the case

September 13, 2007 OJ Simpson and a group of men entered a room at the Palace Station, Thomas Riccio was there.

What you need to know on O.J. Simpson's parole hearing

O.J. Simpson will face a parole board on Thursday to ask officials to let him out of a Nevada prison.

Simpson, 70, has sat behind bars at the Lovelock Correctional Center since 2008 for an armed robbery at Palace Station. He was arrested along with five other people. Four co-defendants pleaded guilty and Simpson was convicted of a number of felonies including first-degree kidnapping and armed robbery.

Simpson was sentenced to a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 33 years.

In 2013, Simpson had a parole hearing. The hearing was to consider him for parole on the first series of sentences that required a minimum five-year sentence.

The State of Nevada uses a sentencing system consisting of concurrent, consecutive, and aggregated sentences. Simpson chose to have several of his sentences aggregated into one term. The aggregated sentence being considered for parole is four concurrent sentences of 12 to 72 months each for the use of a deadly weapon enhancement to robbery and two consecutive sentences of 18 to 72 months each for assault with a deadly weapon.

How does the parole hearing work?

Simpson will appear by video conference from the Lovelock Correctional Center during the hearing at 10 a.m.

The hearing is open to the public, but testimony is limited to Simpson, a representative of his, victims of the crime, and one family member or supporter of Simpson. The public is not allowed to testify at parole hearings.

The parole board will consider a number of sources for the hearing. The documents are confidential and may not be released to the public. It can include a presentence investigation, which will contain prior criminal convictions, characteristics of the defendant and the effect the offense may have had. It may also have a parole hearing report, which includes his characteristics behind bars, letters of support or opposition, and a parole risk assessment, which can include the crime severity and the possibility of reoffending.

After the conclusion of the public hearing, the panel members will deliberate in private. Once the deliberation has concluded, the panel will vote in public.

Who will decide if Simpson is granted parole

The panel will consist of four members, which is made up of the majority of the board. A majority of the seven-member parole board is required to reach a decision.

If a decision is unanimous, no additional voting is required.

If the decision is not unanimous, the voting will be paused and the commissioners in Las Vegas will participate in the remainder of the hearing by telephone.

A vacancy for a commissioner occurred on June 30th. A new one was appointed but won’t start with the board until after Simpson’s case.

What happens if the vote is tied?

If the vote is tied, another hearing will be held in June of 2018.

What happens if parole is denied?

If parole is denied, a rehearing date will be set. It is generally set one to three years from the eligibility date of the inmate.

What happens if parole is granted?

If Simpson is granted parole, he will be eligible for release on Oct. 1. Inmates cannot be released until reaching the minimum parole eligibility date.

The panel will release and supervision conditions and the case will be referred to the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation. The division will investigate the release plans then approve it. Simpson will not be released until the plans have been approved.

When will the decision be announced?

A decision will be made the day of the hearing. The board expects to have a decision within 20 to 30 minutes.

How much money is Simpson making from the NFL?

Simpson reportedly collects $375,000 a year from his football pension. Although he owes the family of Ronald Goldman millions of dollars, the family won’t have access to it.

