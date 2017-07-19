Henderson activates Emergency Operations Center during storm

Henderson activated its Emergency Operations Center Wednesday because of all the rain. The center is a place where people from every department in the city gather to deal with emergency situations.

The center got more than 40 emergency calls between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., which doubled what they see in that time on an average day. Staff said they prioritize calls based on need and at the same time they monitor every specific area in the city.

“One of our best GIS analysts for the city sits here and she captures a lot of information to create maps,” Division Chief of Emergency Management and Safety Ryan Turner said. “We can pull up the traffic camera and we can tell exactly the situation that's going on.”

On Wednesday the team sent crews to rescue three cars stuck in water. They also dealt with a tree that went through a home. However, their work started long before Wednesday morning. When they saw the weather patterns earlier in the week, the began clearing washes of debris and warning homeless camps of the oncoming danger.

