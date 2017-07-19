Report: Valley woman thought it was 'ok' to leave kids in car

A woman who was arrested on child abuse charges said she thought it was "ok" to leave her children unattended in a car as long as the air conditioning inside was running, according to an arrest report.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Mary Reizenstein Monday on two counts of child abuse and two counts of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle.

According to the arrest report, a security officer, who worked at Smith's, alerted two officers who were eating lunch at a nearby shopping complex of two children who were left unattended inside a car. Officers found a crowd of people looking into the backseat of the vehicle where two young children were seated. The vehicle was left running without adult supervision.

Officers told the security guard to go into the Smith's store and make a public announcement for the owner of the vehicle to return. A woman, identified as Reizenstein, came out and said the vehicle was hers. She also said she knew the kids were in the vehicle and spontaneously said, "she felt it was 'ok' to leave her children unattended as long as the air conditioning inside the vehicle was running."

Police reported it was apparent that Reizenstein did not sense the severity of the issue and kept asking officers if she was allowed to leave and go back to the store to finish up with her personal banking.

After Child Protective Services arrived, Reizenstein told an investigator she knew it was wrong to leave her young children inside the vehicle. The investigator told Rezienstein her children would be taken into custody.

As the investigator took the children out of the vehicle, an officer saw an open container and what appeared to be a rolled marijuana cigarette in the front of the car.

Reizenstein told officers that before she left to the store she had one drink of an alcoholic beverage and smoked marijuana.

