Robbery probed in shooting in Southwest Valley parking lot

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting possibly stemming from a robbery at a parking lot in Southwest Las Vegas Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 1:19 p.m in the 7900 block of Blue Diamond Road, near Buffalo Drive.

Police said the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No suspects are in police custody, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

