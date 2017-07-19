Mohave County Sheriff's Office officer-involved shooting under investigation

The Bullhead City Police Department said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Golden Valley, Arizona on Tuesday.

The department said narcotics detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office saw a vehicle at a gas station on Highway 68 that was associated with a man wanted for questioning in connection with a drug search warrant that was conducted earlier that day. Officers believed the driver of the vehicle was the wanted man and tried to contact him, but he left the vehicle. He continued to run from police on foot in the 3600 block of Mobile Lane.

During the incident, the armed man, identified as 54-year-old Silas Andrew Smith, Jr., of California, got into a gun battle with officers. Both Smith and the officers fired their weapons.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Detective Aaron Devries, 30, was placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Devries has been with the department for nine years.

Citing a policy, the department would not release the name of the Drug Enforcement Agency agent's name, who was involved in the shooting.

The department said it was later determined that Smith was not the suspect wanted in connection with the search warrant.

An investigation is ongoing. It is protocol to have an outside agency investigate an officer-involved shooting.

