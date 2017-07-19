Metro searching for person of interest in Heller's office investigation

Police released surveillance video of a person of interest related to the investigation. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a person of interest in connection with a "threatening note" left at Sen. Dean Heller's Office.

Police said on Sunday officers responded to a call from an alarm company representative reporting a burglary alarm a the main entrance of the building where Heller's office is located.

Officers found a "threatening note" addressed to the senator near the door to his office.

Detectives said they are looking for a person of interest described as a heavy set, white male adult, between the ages of 50- and 60-years-old, with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, short sleeve collared shirt and shorts.

Police released surveillance video of the person of interest.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

