Single, marijuana friendly in Vegas

Nevada is high on love — literally.

As dispensaries flourish across the Silver State, a new dating survey revealed the majority of Las Vegans’ prefer their partner to be “420 friendly.”

MissTravel.com asked nearly 1,000 single men and women in Las Vegas if they would prefer to date a stoner and a majority of respondents said that they would.

There was 61 percent of men who responded yes to the question and 52 percent of women also agreed according to the survey.

“Dinner and a joint may have once been considered a faux-pas, but public opinion on marijuana has changed drastically in the past few years,” said Brandon Wade, Founder, and CEO of MissTravel.com. "Finding a partner who is open about their lifestyle choices from the get-go is best way to get high on love.”

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.