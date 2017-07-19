Summer storms cause flash flooding in Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Summer storms cause flash flooding in Vegas Valley

Posted: Updated:
Heavy rains cause street flooding in Henderson. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) Heavy rains cause street flooding in Henderson. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Thunderstorms rolled through the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch was first extended into Southern Nevada before 3:30 a.m. with storms developing over Lake Mead.

Doppler radar spotted the heaviest rainfall in east Las Vegas, Henderson, and Anthem areas of town. 

Multiple car crashes and road closures due to flooding were also reported around the Valley.

A Flash Flood Warning was then extended for Clark and Mohave Counties according to the National Weather Service.

Southern Nevada is in the midst of monsoon season and there is a chance for thunderstorms throughout the rest of the week.

