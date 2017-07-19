Summer storms cause flash flooding in Vegas Valley

Heavy rains cause street flooding in Henderson. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

Thunderstorms rolled through the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch was first extended into Southern Nevada before 3:30 a.m. with storms developing over Lake Mead.

#FlashFloodWatch has been extended into the #Vegas Valley through tonight I've got details on the storms @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/WF54XWjZtp — Cassandra Jones (@CassandraJFOX5) July 19, 2017

Doppler radar spotted the heaviest rainfall in east Las Vegas, Henderson, and Anthem areas of town.

810am - heavy rain across eastern, southeastern, southern portions of #Vegas valley! Allow extra time for that commute! #NVwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/3XBmkuKY4n — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 19, 2017

Multiple car crashes and road closures due to flooding were also reported around the Valley.

A Flash Flood Warning was then extended for Clark and Mohave Counties according to the National Weather Service.

#FlashFloodWarning in #Vegas with rainfall rates up to 2" per hour possible for Central Clark County #FOX5Weather pic.twitter.com/0V1IClNkCE — Cassandra Jones (@CassandraJFOX5) July 19, 2017

Southern Nevada is in the midst of monsoon season and there is a chance for thunderstorms throughout the rest of the week.

