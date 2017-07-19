Mariah Carey announces "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Vegas residency

Mariah Carey isn't quite done with Las Vegas yet. She's announced she's returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" concert series.

Carey made the announcement during the last night of her #1 To Infinity residency at the venue. Dubbed the "Queen of Christmas," Carey will perform songs from her best-selling Christmas album All I Want For Christmas Is You during the holidays in Las Vegas. The song itself has gone to sell more than 14 million copies, making it one of the best-selling songs of all time.

The dates for her Christmas shows are Dec. 14, 16, 17, 20 and 22. Ticket prices range from $55 to $250 (prices include 9% Live Entertainment Tax). For groups of 10 or more, call 866-574-3851. All shows are 8 p.m.

Tickets go one sale Saturday, July 22 at 12 p.m. (PST). They can be purchased online here or by calling 866-320-9763.

