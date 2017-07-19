Vegas City Council on board with pro soccer at Cashman - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas City Council on board with pro soccer at Cashman

Las Vegas pro soccer 2018. (Courtesy: City of Las Vegas) Las Vegas pro soccer 2018. (Courtesy: City of Las Vegas)
A professional soccer team is on track to be the next pro franchise to call the Valley home. 

An expansion team in the United Soccer League is hoping to start up in Las Vegas and play its home games at Cashman Field.

The USL is the minor league for the MLS, which is the main soccer league in the United States. 

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council voted unanimously to help bring pro soccer to the downtown stadium.

"We know the people of Las Vegas love soccer," Mayor Carolyn Goodman said, using recent international games at Sam Boyd as examples of the excitement around the sport. She said while this would be a minor league team, it would open the door for an MLS club down the line.

"We look at this as a stepping stone ultimately getting to that point," Goodman said. 

It's also a stepping stone to keeping an aging Cashman field occupied.

Wednesday's vote comes at a time when the Las Vegas 51's are looking to move out of the 34-year-old stadium and into a new home in Summerlin.

A spokesperson for the 51's said the addition of a soccer franchise at Cashman Field would not change their plans.

