Las Vegas could be home to a new soccer team

A professional soccer team could be the latest pro franchise to call the Valley home.

An expansion team in the United Soccer League is hoping to start up in Las Vegas and play its home games at Cashman Field.

The USL is the minor league for the MLS, which is the main soccer league in the United States.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council will vote on whether the team will be able to play at the downtown stadium.

According to the league, the vote is expected to come down during the morning session between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"We know the people of Las Vegas love soccer," Mayor Carolyn Goodman said, using recent international games at Sam Boyd as examples of the excitement around the sport. She said while this would be a minor league team, it would open the door for an MLS club down the line.

"We look at this as a stepping stone ultimately getting to that point," Goodman said.

It's also a stepping stone to keeping an aging Cashman field occupied.

Wednesday's vote comes at a time when the Las Vegas 51's are looking to move out of the 34-year-old stadium and into a new home in Summerlin.

A spokesperson for the 51's said the addition of a soccer franchise at Cashman Field would not change their plans.

