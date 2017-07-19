Police searching for Lake Mead Blvd bank robber - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police searching for Lake Mead Blvd bank robber

Posted: Updated:
Police said they're searching for a bank robbery suspect from a July 18 case. (LVMPD) Police said they're searching for a bank robbery suspect from a July 18 case. (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro Police said they're searching for a bank robbery suspect from Tuesday.

At about 3:45 p.m., a man used a threatening note at a bank on the 7400 block of West Lake Mead, and robbed the place, police said.

He fled on foot. He's described as a 50-year-old man with a medium build, and about 5-foot-10 to six feet tall. 

Anyone with information about the case or the man's whereabouts is asked to contact police at (702)828-3591.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.