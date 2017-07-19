Police searching for Lake Mead Blvd bank robber

Police said they're searching for a bank robbery suspect from a July 18 case. (LVMPD)

Metro Police said they're searching for a bank robbery suspect from Tuesday.

At about 3:45 p.m., a man used a threatening note at a bank on the 7400 block of West Lake Mead, and robbed the place, police said.

He fled on foot. He's described as a 50-year-old man with a medium build, and about 5-foot-10 to six feet tall.

Anyone with information about the case or the man's whereabouts is asked to contact police at (702)828-3591.

