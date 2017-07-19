Goat Yoga climbs into FOX5 studio

There are many unique things to do in Las Vegas. People can ride a zip line over the Fremont Street Experience, enjoy a helicopter ride over the Las Vegas Strip, and learn the history of the mob. Now goat yoga has been added to the list.

Brandon Nobles, of Goat Yoga Las Vegas, said the idea started from a Facebook video from the original goat yoga in Portland, Oregon. Nobles said friends, who knew that he worked with an animal rescue group that takes in injured and unwanted farm animals, shared the video with him, so he thought it would be crazy to not give goat yoga a try.

The goats made their way into the FOX5 studios on July 18 when anchors John Huck and Cyndi Lundeberg got a chance to try it out.

Approximately 12 to 15 baby goats from Petting Zoo 2 U, a mobile petting zoo, join the class. Once the goats become too big for yoga, they attend birthday parties and other events.

Since starting goat yoga in the Valley classes have been filling up fast. Currently, classes are offered three days a week, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday as well as 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Classes mainly take place at Western Trails Neighborhood Park, near Warm Springs Road and Arville Street.

Anyone can attend goat yoga, according to Nobles. Attendees are asked to bring a yoga mat, towel, water, and a camera or phone to take pictures because there will be plenty of opportunities to snap a photo with the goats.

If a goat goes to the bathroom on a yoga mat, there is no need to worry. Nobles and his team are ready to clean up any messes once someone yells "raisin."

Classes cost $20 to attend and yoga mat rentals are available for $3.

